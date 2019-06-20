Black Trivia Challenge with the Cast of Games People Play

Black Trivia Challenge with the Cast of Games People PlaySeason 2 • 12/10/2021
The cast of Games People Play puts their Black pop culture knowledge to the test when they try to name who rapped the "In Living Color" theme song, who coined "Hot Girl Summer" and more.
Watching
Highlight
01:40
Games People PlayS1 E9Nia Plays Both Sides
Nia calls Terrence to discuss Kalinda's case and Laila's kidnapping, then immediately rings Eric, who happens to be a bit too close to home.
06/20/2019
Highlight
02:40
Games People PlayS1 E9Vanessa, Nia and Laila Try to Connect the Dots
As Vanessa and Nia gather details about Laila's kidnapping, they're interrupted by upsetting news about Susie Q.
06/20/2019
Highlight
02:59
Games People PlayS1 E10Who Killed Kalinda Walters?
Vanessa hides out in the winery with Bryce, and Nia and MJ get one step closer to figuring out who Kalinda Walters's killer is.
07/02/2019
Highlight
01:56
Games People PlayS1 E10Kareem Says Goodbye
Kareem has one last heart-to-heart with Marques before taking off for good.
07/02/2019
Highlight
00:43
Games People PlayS1 E10Getting Eyes on Vanessa King
Detective Loomis offers Terrence a promotion if he can find Vanessa.
07/02/2019
Exclusive
05:55
Games People PlayS1 Deep Dive Daily - A Very Messy Murder Case
Nia and MJ question Vanessa King's shady winery business partners and speculate whether Roxanne Wood is a person of interest in the Kalinda Walters's murder case.
07/02/2019
Exclusive
04:47
Games People PlayS1 Deep Dive Daily - Who Killed Kalinda Walters?
Nia and MJ examine the reemergence of Reverend Jebediah Hawthorne, then finally reveal who killed Kalinda Walters.
07/02/2019
Exclusive
06:07
Games People PlayS1 Deep Dive Daily - Laila Teams Up with Vanessa and Nia
Nia and MJ delve into Laila's kidnapping, then confirm Marques's whereabouts on the night of Kalinda Walters's murder.
07/02/2019
00:45
Games People PlayLines Are Blurred in Games People Play Season 2
Love and loyalty are put to the ultimate test when the new season of Games People Play premieres October 19 at 10/9c.
10/19/2021
Interview
04:06
Games People PlayS2 Behind the Scenes of Games People Play Season Two
Writer and producer Ruth A. Ferrera and actors Sarunas J. Jackson, Karrueche Tran, Kendall Kyndall and others discuss how Season 2 of Games People Play is leveling up the drama.
12/03/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021