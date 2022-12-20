Meet Up-and-Coming Artists on Amplified Rewind

10/10/2023

Check out 2023 BET Amplified artists Big Boss Vette, Asake and Kaliii discuss social media's impact on the music industry, sharing their artistic sides and more.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

description unavailable
Interview
03:26

Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Ice Spice

Rapper Ice Spice talks about how she created her viral debut "Munch (Feelin' U)," her early inspirations, where she sees herself in 10 years and more.
12/20/2022
description unavailable
Exclusive
02:24

Ice Spice Plays This or That

BET Amplified Artist of the Month Ice Spice plays a round of This or That, where she talks the benefits of big parties and how her natural hair doesn't stop her from enjoying wigs.
12/20/2022
description unavailable
Exclusive
02:11

Armani White Plays Pass the Aux

West Philly rapper Armani White faces some tough choices as he decides between playing, skipping or deleting tracks by artists like Eve, 112, Meek Mill -- and himself -- in Pass the Aux.
01/30/2023
description unavailable
Interview
06:36

Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Armani White

BET Amplified Artist Armani White talks about his first hit video, inspiration from fellow Philly artists and diverging from his usual "happy hood music" to eulogize his lost loved ones.
02/02/2023
description unavailable
Interview
07:32

Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Lola Brooke

Brooklyn-based rapper Lola Brooke explains how her breakout hit "Don't Play With It" took her by surprise and discusses her hip-hop influences and performing at the Barclays Center.
02/16/2023
description unavailable
Exclusive
03:40

Lola Brooke Plays Let Me Explain

Rapper Lola Brooke takes a beat to explain everything there is to know about New York delis, studio protocol, her native city Brooklyn and more.
03/06/2023
description unavailable
Exclusive
01:50

Coco Jones Plays This or That

Actress and singer Coco Jones dishes on why she prefers being a solo artist and listening to 2000s R&B, Kirk Franklin, energetic live bands and Frank Ocean's "Thinkin' Bout You."
04/06/2023
description unavailable
Exclusive
03:12

HDBeenDope Plays Pass the Aux

Brooklyn rapper HDBeenDope shows love to Notorious B.I.G., Lauryn Hill, 50 Cent and more while choosing whether to play, skip or delete some of hip hop's hottest tracks.
04/13/2023
description unavailable
Exclusive
02:51

Larry June Plays Let Me Explain

BET Amplified Artist Larry June has 30 seconds to break down topics like how fans should approach him, the differences between San Francisco and Los Angeles, and fatherhood.
05/18/2023
description unavailable
Interview
05:30

Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Larry June

Larry June discusses his early exposure to music through his parents, the joy of experimenting with new sounds and styles, his creative process and more.
05/31/2023
description unavailable
Interview
06:15

Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Ambré

The newcomer from the Big Easy discusses her earliest songwriting efforts, meeting superstar H.E.R., signing with Roc Nation and her tributes to Lil Wayne, Juvenile and André 3000.
06/09/2023
description unavailable
06:38

Ambre Discusses Her Dream Collaboration
BET Awards 2023

The New Orleans native has a long list, but there’s one person at the top.
07/06/2023
description unavailable
Exclusive
02:46

Asake Plays This or That

Nigerian singer-songwriter Asake reveals his favorite movie genre, hot beverage, go-to West African cuisine and other preferences while playing This or That.
08/09/2023
description unavailable
Exclusive
04:14

Catch Up with These Emerging Artists on Amplified Rewind

2023 BET Amplified artists HDBeenDope, Larry June and Ambré talk creative processes and reflect on getting their big breaks.
09/01/2023
description unavailable
Interview
05:14

Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Kaliii

Kaliii talks about manifesting her music career at a young age, names her favorite song from her album “Toxic Chocolate,” expresses joy at being part of the "Barbie" soundtrack and more.
09/25/2023
description unavailable
Exclusive
03:13

Maiya The Don Plays Pass the Aux

Rising hip-hop star Maiya The Don struggles to keep a straight face while choosing between songs from artists like Destiny's Child, Erykah Badu, Lil' Kim and more.
10/01/2023
description unavailable
Interview
07:25

Get to Know BET Amplified Artist Maiya The Don

Brooklyn rapper Maiya The Don chats about the origins of her stage name, the story behind her viral hit song "Telfy," her plans to tour with Flo Milli and more.
10/05/2023
description unavailable
Exclusive
04:03

Meet Up-and-Coming Artists on Amplified Rewind

Check out 2023 BET Amplified artists Big Boss Vette, Asake and Kaliii discuss social media's impact on the music industry, sharing their artistic sides and more.
10/10/2023
You may also like5 Videos
description unavailable
Trailer
01:30

First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story Is Now Streaming

Tonesa Welch experiences regret and rebirth in a real-life journey that follows her hard fall from a drug dealing empire in First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story, now streaming on BET+.
10/13/2023
description unavailable
Trailer
01:00

The Impact Atlanta Season 2 Is Streaming Now on BET+

Dess Dior, Arrogant Tae and the rest of the South's biggest influencers take their empires to the next level on Season 2 of The Impact Atlanta, now streaming on BET+.
10/13/2023
description unavailable
Trailer
00:30

Ms. Pat Brings Order to the Court on Ms. Pat Settles It
Ms. Pat Settles It

Judge Ms. Pat gives it to the courtroom straight with the help of guest jurors DeRay Davis, Don "DC" Curry, Ray J and more on Ms. Pat Settles It, premiering Wednesday, October 18, at 10/9c.
09/21/2023
description unavailable
Trailer
00:30

Who Holds the Power on Season 5 of Tyler Perry's The Oval?
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4

As the president faces multiple investigations, the first son is missing, and the first lady has a master plan on a new season of Tyler Perry's The Oval, premiering October 17 at 9/8c.
09/14/2023
description unavailable
Trailer
00:30

The Girlfriends Return on Tyler Perry's Sistas
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

Relationships get tested as the sisterhood faces more challenges when new episodes of Tyler Perry's Sistas premiere on October 18 at 9/8c.
09/13/2023