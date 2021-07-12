Banking While Black: Minnesota Man Detained By Police After U.S. Bank Manager Racially Profiles Him 12/13/2021
"They were all looking at me. And then looking at the check and then staring at me again, and I already know what they're thinking, that the check (is) fake."
Watching
01:14
Antonio Brown's Future With Tampa Bay Uncertain Following COVID-19 Suspension
Bucs safety Mike Edwards was also penalized for misrepresenting his vaccination status.
12/07/2021
01:19
Nashville Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Bringing A Handgun Into A School Building Where Students Were Fighting
A school resource officer found a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun on Barquita William during a body search after two female students began fighting at dismissal.
12/07/2021
01:30
Emmett Till's Family Reacts To News That DOJ Closing Murder Investigation After 66 Years
An investigation into Till's killing was reopened in 2018, following Timothy Tyson?s book "The Blood of Emmett Till," which claims Carolyn Bryant recanted her testimony.
12/07/2021
01:18
Jacqueline Avant Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder
Aariel Maynor is also charged with two counts of residential burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
12/08/2021
01:26
Jussie Smollett Trial: Actor Calls Alleged Attack, 'Something Out Of Looney Tunes Adventures'
CBS Chicago reports he said he paid brothers, Abel and Ola Osundario, $3,500 to help him with training and nutrition advice, not to stage a fake attack against himself.
12/08/2021
01:20
Minneapolis' First Black Police Chief Will Retire In January
Medaria Arradondo served as chief when George Floyd died in police custody.
12/08/2021
01:01
Glenn Foster, Former New Orleans Saints Player, Dies In Police Custody
His death comes two days after he was arrested on simple assault and robbery charges.
12/08/2021
01:08
City Of Seattle To Pay $3.5 Million Settlement In Wrongful-Death Lawsuit Of Pregnant Mother Of Four
Charleena Lyles was shot and killed in her home by police in 2017.
12/08/2021
01:01
Former NCAA Basketball Star Corey Manigault Playing Pro In Europe Brutally Assaulted
The 23-year-old, who was intubated and sedated after a violent attack, was in an intensive care unit but is now recovering in a neurology ward.
12/09/2021
01:18
Jussie Smollett Found Guilty Of Lying To Chicago Police In Alleged Hate Crime Attack
He faces up to three years in prison after being found guilty on five of the six counts of disorderly conduct.
12/10/2021
01:13
01:20
Jussie Smollett Just Needed To Apologize Says Ex Chicago Police Chief
"We would have been more than happy with just an apology, he just wanted to keep going down this road that he was actually a victim," said Eddie Johnson.
12/13/2021
01:45
Autopsy Reveals 'Unusually Severe' Stage 2 CTE In Phillip Adams, Ex-NFL Player Who Killed Six In Murder-Suicide
CTE, the neurodegenerative disease, is associated with head trauma concussions, mood swings, aggression, and memory loss from football and other contact sports.
12/16/2021
