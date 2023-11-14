2023 Holiday Gift Guide: 10 Ideas For Kids of All Ages
12/07/2023
From toddlers to pre-teens and teens, these gifts guarantee hours of fun.
HBweCU: The Black Ivy Leagues of Business & STEM
HBCUs have contributed to business and STEM academics ecosystems in major ways. If you’re looking for the right curriculum in those fields, look no further than these Black colleges and universities.
11/14/2023
04:23
HBweCU On My Yard: Hampton University
BET gets ready with Hampton University senior Nayah Benet (@nayaahbenet) to hit the yard and give us an inside look at HU’s homecoming.
11/16/2023
02:48
Beauty Through the Decades: Lloyd Boston Interviews Supermodel Beverly JohnsonBET Soul Train Awards 2023
A living icon, Johnson recalls the moment she became the first African American model to grace the cover of Vogue in 1974.
11/21/2023
02:09
HBweCU: The Livest Bands in the Land
HBCU marching bands illuminate the Black experience through creative expression. It isn’t merely entertainment, though you will be entertained — but even more, you’ll walk away empowered and jammin’.
11/21/2023
06:37
Dante Bowe Gets Ready for the 2023 Soul Train AwardsBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Dante Bowe and his stylist Charles Rose get ready for the big night.
11/27/2023
01:54
HBweCU: Cultivation for the Nation
Being educated at an all-Black institution teach us that we come from deep roots engrained in American soil, and without our contributions to agriculture, where would the world be?
11/29/2023
04:08
HBweCU On My Yard: Prairie View A&M University
BET gets ready with Prairie View A&M University freshman Landon Mumphrey (@l.aando.n) to hit the yard and give us an inside look at PVAMU's homecoming.
11/30/2023
02:18
HBweCU: The OGs of HBCUs
Our ancestors stood up against oppression in education to built these HBCUs that have been around for more than 150 years.
12/01/2023
01:03
02:43
HBweCU: Schoolin’ On A Budget
Investing in yourself doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Here are the HBCUs that won’t break the bank.
12/14/2023
02:51
HBweCU: Small But Mighty HBCUs
Large institutions have their benefits, but so do the fun-sized ones. Whether you prefer a large institution or a small one, you can’t go wrong with attending an HBCU. But one thing is for sure, once a school takes up space in your heart, you’ll love it for the rest of your life.
12/14/2023
