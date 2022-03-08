Asake Plays This or That
08/09/2023
Nigerian singer-songwriter Asake reveals his favorite movie genre, hot beverage, go-to West African cuisine and other preferences while playing This or That.
01:48
01:48
Young Stunna Plays The Last
Rapper Young Stunna shares his thoughts on modern classic albums and reveals the most recent movie he watched, last song he listened to, last text he sent and more.
08/03/2022
04:33
04:33
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Young Stunna
Young Stunna discusses his musical inspirations, reveals his side career as a designer and stylist and muses on his creative process.
08/04/2022
02:28
02:28
GloRilla Plays This or That
Memphis rapper GloRilla explains why she prefers shopping online, recording in the studio, binge-watching TV shows, wearing winter clothes, dining in and more.
11/07/2022
01:31
01:31
GloRilla Plays The Last
GloRilla reveals the last album she called a classic, the last time she felt empowered and the heartfelt contents of the last text she sent.
11/07/2022
02:38
02:38
DIXSON Plays The Last
BET Amplified artist DIXSON reveals the last album he considered a classic, discusses the last time he felt empowered and gets very personal talking about the last time he was afraid.
11/21/2022
02:52
02:52
DIXSON Plays This or That
R&B singer-songwriter DIXSON shares why he chooses recording over performing, how online shopping versus in-store speaks his love language and why he prefers TV shows over movies.
11/22/2022
01:08
01:08
Ice Spice Plays The Last
Viral sensation Ice Spice shares the last album she streamed by Azealia Banks, the last time she felt empowered in her career and the last text she sent.
12/16/2022
03:26
03:26
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Ice Spice
Rapper Ice Spice talks about how she created her viral debut "Munch (Feelin' U)," her early inspirations, where she sees herself in 10 years and more.
12/20/2022
02:24
02:24
Ice Spice Plays This or That
BET Amplified Artist of the Month Ice Spice plays a round of This or That, where she talks the benefits of big parties and how her natural hair doesn't stop her from enjoying wigs.
12/20/2022
02:11
02:11
Armani White Plays Pass the Aux
West Philly rapper Armani White faces some tough choices as he decides between playing, skipping or deleting tracks by artists like Eve, 112, Meek Mill -- and himself -- in Pass the Aux.
01/30/2023
06:36
06:36
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Armani White
BET Amplified Artist Armani White talks about his first hit video, inspiration from fellow Philly artists and diverging from his usual "happy hood music" to eulogize his lost loved ones.
02/02/2023
07:32
07:32
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Lola Brooke
Brooklyn-based rapper Lola Brooke explains how her breakout hit "Don't Play With It" took her by surprise and discusses her hip-hop influences and performing at the Barclays Center.
02/16/2023
03:40
03:40
Lola Brooke Plays Let Me Explain
Rapper Lola Brooke takes a beat to explain everything there is to know about New York delis, studio protocol, her native city Brooklyn and more.
03/06/2023
01:50
01:50
Coco Jones Plays This or That
Actress and singer Coco Jones dishes on why she prefers being a solo artist and listening to 2000s R&B, Kirk Franklin, energetic live bands and Frank Ocean's "Thinkin' Bout You."
04/06/2023
03:12
03:12
HDBeenDope Plays Pass the Aux
Brooklyn rapper HDBeenDope shows love to Notorious B.I.G., Lauryn Hill, 50 Cent and more while choosing whether to play, skip or delete some of hip hop's hottest tracks.
04/13/2023
02:51
02:51
Larry June Plays Let Me Explain
BET Amplified Artist Larry June has 30 seconds to break down topics like how fans should approach him, the differences between San Francisco and Los Angeles, and fatherhood.
05/18/2023
06:38
Ambre Discusses Her Dream CollaborationBET Awards 2023
The New Orleans native has a long list, but there’s one person at the top.
07/06/2023
02:46
02:46
