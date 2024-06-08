50 Cent Wins $1B ‘Power’ Lawsuit
08/06/2024
50 Cent wins a $1 billion lawsuit over ‘Power,’ dismissing claims it was based on another’s life.
01:15
08/06/2024
01:00
Simone Biles Celebrates Her Black Job and Gold Medals
Simone Biles expresses pride in her job and celebrates her gold medals.
08/06/2024
00:50
Serena Williams Turned Away at Paris Restaurant, Venue Responds
The Peninsula Paris explains denying entry to Serena Williams.
08/07/2024
01:18
Key Facts About Minnesota Governor Tim Walz
Tim Walz is a military vet, voting rights hero, and Prince ally.
08/07/2024
01:06
“Billions” Actor Akili McDowell Charged with Murder in Houston
Actor Akili McDowell faces murder charge in Houston shooting.
08/07/2024
01:10
Vybz Kartel Focuses on Health After Release from Prison
Vybz Kartel focuses on health, addressing Graves’ disease post-prison.
08/08/2024
01:06
Travis Scott Arrested in Paris After Luxury Hotel Brawl
Travis Scott arrested in Paris following a hotel altercation.
08/10/2024
01:19
Jordan Chiles Ordered to Return Olympic Bronze Medal
Gymnast Jordan Chiles faces a shocking order to return her Olympic bronze medal, stirring controversy.
08/13/2024
01:10
Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum Stun Fans with Baby Reveal at 2024 Olympics
Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum introduce their first child at the 2024 Paris Olympics, surprising the world.
08/13/2024
01:10
Ayesha Curry in Heated Confrontation with Paris Authorities at Olympics
Ayesha Curry clashes with Paris authorities during a tense encounter at the Olympic grounds.
08/13/2024
01:00
Karen Bass Shatters Barriers as First Black Woman to Accept Olympic Flag
Karen Bass makes history by accepting the Olympic flag at Paris 2024.
08/14/2024
01:15
Barack Obama Drops Must-Hear 2024 Summer Playlist
Barack Obama’s 2024 summer playlist is packed with hits and hidden gems for the season.
08/14/2024
00:49
Halle Berry’s Worst On-Set Injuries Revealed
Halle Berry spills on her most severe on-set injuries, including broken bones and more.
08/15/2024
01:05
Janet Jackson Shocks Fans with Stevie Wonder and Samuel L. Jackson Reveal
Janet Jackson reveals she's related to Stevie Wonder, Tracy Chapman, and Samuel L. Jackson, surprising fans.
08/15/2024
00:59
Jermaine Dupri, Dr. Dre, and Crazy Legs Critique Breakdancing’s Olympic Debut
Hip-hop legends react with mixed feelings to breakdancing in the Olympics.
08/15/2024
01:00
Latto Embarks on Her First North American Tour
Latto’s debut tour promises electrifying performances across the US.
08/16/2024
00:59
The Clipse Reunion Anticipation
The legendary hip-hop duo the Clipse are back, performing live and working on their new album Let God Sort Em Out.
08/16/2024
01:00
Progress and Setbacks in Black Voter Suppression
Exploring the history and ongoing challenges of Black voter suppression in America.
08/16/2024
01:02
Chinx Murder Suspect Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison
Suspect in Chinx’s murder sentenced to 23 years behind bars.
08/16/2024
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted LivingTyler Perry's House of PayneS10
Tuesday night is family fun night with new back-to-back episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted Living, airing at 9/8c on BET.
08/14/2024
Trailer
02:05
BET For the Love of Hip Hop Honors 50 Years of Music HistoryBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Ice Spice, T.I., Big Daddy Kane and more greats celebrate hip hop's 50th anniversary in the documentary BET For the Love of Hip Hop.
08/12/2024
Trailer
00:30
Court Is Back in Session on Ms. Pat Settles ItMs. Pat Settles ItS2
The cases are real and the laughs keep coming on all-new episodes of Ms. Pat Settles It, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
08/09/2024
Trailer
01:42
Tyler Perry's Bruh Trailer
The guys face big career moves, new romances and life-altering situations in an all-new season of Tyler Perry's Bruh, now streaming on BET+.
07/19/2024