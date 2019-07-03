Season 2019 Clip (06:21)
20 hours ago Black Coffee Highlight: Rep. Ilhan Omar on Canceling Student Debt and the Border Crisis

Black Coffee Highlight: Rep. Ilhan Omar on Canceling Student Debt and the Border Crisis

Rep. Ilhan Omar says there's more than enough evidence to support the impeachment of Donald Trump and discusses marijuana legalization and criminalization.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows

The Next Big Thing

Tue July 9th 10/9c

Series Premiere

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC