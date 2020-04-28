Season 2020 Clip (03:02)
19 hours ago BET News Special: Future 40: Meet Fashion Designer Andrea Osei

Andrea Osei is a self-taught Ghanian-American fashion designer who set out to create clothing that makes women of color feel sexy and empowered without feeling exploited.

