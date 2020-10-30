Season 2020 Clip (01:42)
15 hours ago BET BUZZ: Ciara And Russell Wilson Donate Nearly $2M To Washington Charter School

BET BUZZ: Ciara And Russell Wilson Donate Nearly $2M To Washington Charter School

The superstar couple donated about $1.75 million to Cascade Midway Academy after it found itself in a financial bind due to the coronavirus pandemic.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC