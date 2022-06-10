BET Current: J. Cole Drops New Track and Talks Kendrick Lamar, Drake Feud
10/11/2024
J. Cole drops a new track, Latto collaborates with viral Waffle House star, and LeBron discusses Bronny’s health.
Highlight
01:51
Trina's Multi-Decade Impact on Hip HopBET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Hip-hop artists from the last 20 years reflect on the impact and influence Miami rapper Trina has had on their careers, the culture and the world of music.
10/06/2022
01:06
LeBron James Partners With Prime Video For ‘Thursday Night Football’ Co-Host Gig
Prime Video says TNF in The Shop will be “an unmatched, watch-party style experience.”
10/31/2022
01:32
Ciara Reveals How Her Body Changed After Giving Birth + Shares How She Stays Healthy!
The multi-hyphenate star sat down with Women’s Health to speak about how she changed her workout routine after the birth of her three children.
11/17/2022
01:09
LeBron James Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA All-Time Scoring Record
"It’s very humbling," says James, who surpassed some of the league's greatest of all time.
02/09/2023
00:55
BET Awards 2023 Latto's Sartorial Flair Steals the Spotlight On and OffstageBET Awards 2023
2022's Best New Artist shows no signs of slowing down
05/24/2023
Exclusive
03:39
Remember This! Pt. 4 - Iconic MomentsBET Awards 2023
Relive these iconic BET Awards performances from Janelle Monáe, Latto and Busta Rhymes.
06/21/2023
Exclusive
23:51
Star Studded - Celebrity Music Video CameosBET Awards 2023
Whether it's a big-budget affair or a narrative-focused tale, these music videos feature tons of splashy cameos, like Mekhi Phifer, Kylie Jenner and Vivica A. Fox.
07/12/2023
Exclusive
20:57
Icon Living: Missy Elliott, Pt. 1BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Check out this exclusive selection of Missy Elliott's most iconic music videos, including "Lose Control," "One Minute Man," "Sock It 2 Me," "Pass That Dutch" and "Gossip Folks."
11/14/2023
01:36
Usher Drops Track List For His Upcoming Album, ‘Coming Home’
The new album –out Feb.9th– will feature 20 songs and features from 21 Savage, Latto and Burna Boy.
02/06/2024
01:28
Normani Pranks Ciara With ‘Bachelorette’ Proposal
The call sparked a candid exchange on love, boundaries, and the unexpected.
05/08/2024
01:13
BET Awards 2024: Just Bars: 5 Times Latto Slid on a BeatBET Awards 2024
The 'Sunday Service' emcee will grace the stage at this year's BET Awards.
05/21/2024
Exclusive
09:27
BET Awards 2023 Lookback - Best Female MomentsBET Awards 2024
Check out some of the standout women from the BET Awards 2023, including MC Lyte, Coco Jones, Latto, GloRilla, Ice Spice and more.
06/04/2024
Exclusive
03:26
Look Back - 2023 BET Awards with the Sistas CastBET Awards 2024
The ladies of Sistas recall their favorite moments from the 2023 BET Awards, including their fun cocktail party with fans, and look forward to Usher's big moment and more at the 2024 show.
06/25/2024
Exclusive
06:27
BET Awards 2024 - Ladies FirstBET Awards 2024
At the BET Awards 2024, ladies took center stage with performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, Ms. Lauryn Hill, GloRilla and more.
07/11/2024
01:00
Latto Embarks on Her First North American Tour
Latto’s debut tour promises electrifying performances across the US.
08/16/2024
01:06
Latto Makes History as First Solo Female ATL Rapper with No. 1 Album
Latto becomes the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to achieve a No. 1 rap album, marking a major milestone in her career.
08/21/2024
01:06
Did Latto’s Estranged Father Steal and Spread Rumors?
Latto accuses her estranged father of theft and spreading Illuminati rumors, igniting online controversy.
08/22/2024
01:00
LeBron James Explains Why Bronny Can’t Call Him ‘Dad’ During Games
LeBron James says Bronny must call him ‘LeBron’ on the court to maintain focus and professionalism.
08/28/2024
01:07
Hip Hop Awards 2024: Latto’s Freestyles That Prove She’s a Hip Hop PowerhouseBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
From bold bars to fierce delivery, Latto’s top freestyles solidify her reign as one of hip hop’s leading women.
10/07/2024
