BET Current: Ciara Eyes a ‘Love Island’ Cameo, Karrueche Clears the Air, and Federal Job Cuts Hit Black Women
09/02/2025
From celebrity romance rumors and royal engagements to a sobering New York Times report, BET Current breaks down the headlines you need to know.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
02:19
BET Awards 2021 BET Her Award Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on which artist should win BET Her Award of 2021
06/24/2021
01:11
All Of The Stunning Hairstyles Seen On The 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet
From Taraji P. Henson to KJ Smith, these ladies are serving up serious hair inspo.
07/07/2021
01:13
Ciara And Russell Wilson Recreate Princess Diana And Prince Charles Photo
The lovebirds beautifully recreated a photo of Princess Diana and Prince Charles that was taken of the royal couple in the Italian city in 1985.
07/07/2021
01:21
Trendy! Saweetie Matches Full Set To Her New Car And Other Gorgeous Celebrity Nail Art
The "My Type" rapper celebrated her birthday in style!
07/07/2021
01:23
Russell Wilson and Ciara's Son, Win, Takes First Steps At Seahawks' Practice
The power couple has been trying to get their son Win Harrison to walk for some time.
08/06/2021
01:10
Ciara's New Eye Color Beautifully Compliments Her Pricey Diamonds By Bulgari
Plus, more of Ciara's most fashionable moments!
10/25/2021
01:45
'Ciara's Prayer' Has Twitter Fans Ready To Level Up Their Relationship Status
"I pray he loves me, leads me, guides me, reassures me. I pray that he holds me," Ciara recited on Summer Walker's new sophomore album, 'Still Over It.'
11/09/2021
Highlight
01:01
Ciara and Russell Wilson Are Honored as Souls of JusticeSoul Train Awards 2021
Ciara and Russell Wilson discuss why they started the Why Not You Foundation, which works to fight childhood poverty, food insecurity and cancer.
11/28/2021
Exclusive
04:46
It Girls: CiaraSoul Train Awards 2021
Ciara stepped on the scene as a formidable force with an angelic voice and dynamic dance moves, but since then, she has evolved as a mother, wife, businesswoman and artist.
11/29/2021
Exclusive
06:24
We Love CiaraSoul Train Awards 2021
Since Ciara's debut in 2004, her music has encouraged listeners to dance, move and know their own worth, and the entertainer has garnered many impressive accolades along the way.
12/01/2021
01:06
6-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Surprised By Disney Trip And Ciara
"I'm in tears right now. Aubrey, I just want to say that you are a superhero. You are the real superhero," Ciara said.
01/06/2022
01:01
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' Fabulous Style Moments With Ciara2022 BET Awards
Check out the singer's smoking hot looks from the BET Awards 2021 and more of her stunning fashion moments.
05/12/2022
Exclusive
04:07
It's All About the Hair2022 BET Awards
From intricate braids to mile-long locks, explore the unforgettable black hairstyles that made a statement on the BET Awards red carpet.
06/09/2022
01:32
Ciara Reveals How Her Body Changed After Giving Birth + Shares How She Stays Healthy!
The multi-hyphenate star sat down with Women’s Health to speak about how she changed her workout routine after the birth of her three children.
11/17/2022
Exclusive
20:57
Icon Living: Missy Elliott, Pt. 1BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Check out this exclusive selection of Missy Elliott's most iconic music videos, including "Lose Control," "One Minute Man," "Sock It 2 Me," "Pass That Dutch" and "Gossip Folks."
11/14/2023
01:28
Normani Pranks Ciara With ‘Bachelorette’ Proposal
The call sparked a candid exchange on love, boundaries, and the unexpected.
05/08/2024
01:44
BET Current: J. Cole Drops New Track and Talks Kendrick Lamar, Drake Feud
J. Cole drops a new track, Latto collaborates with viral Waffle House star, and LeBron discusses Bronny’s health.
10/11/2024
Exclusive
10:10
King Energy - Unforgettable Male PerformancesBET Awards 2025
For 25 years, an impressive list of talented male artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne and Bruno Mars, have lit up the BET Awards stage with their performances.
05/20/2025
04:11
BET Talks at Media House: CiaraBET TalksS2
featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/12/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Promo
00:15
Mardi Gras Mishaps
The classmates are divided at the Zulu Parade for their History of Mardi Gras class final, a philosophy debate gets heated, and Saucy Santana's partying continues to creates more tension in the house. Next Tuesday, 9/8c on BET
08/13/2025
Promo
00:30
Heavy Is The CrownTyler Perry's Sistas
Sabrina confronts her betrayers, and Andi digs into a grave case, while Karen sinks deeper into postpartum struggles. Wednesday 9/8c on BET on BET
08/11/2025
Promo
00:15
Lost in the Sauce
The classmates take an emotional tour of a slave plantation, Saucy Santana's partying creates conflict in the house, and the group learns the consequences of missing an assignment. Tomorrow, 9/8c on BET
08/11/2025
Promo
00:30
Heavy Is The CrownTyler Perry's Sistas
Sabrina confronts her betrayers, and Andi digs into a grave case, while Karen sinks deeper into postpartum struggles. Next Wednesday, 9/8c on BET
08/08/2025