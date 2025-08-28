Offset Says He’ll Never Get Married Again

Offset is not interested in remarrying in the future.

The former Migos rapper is currently on a press run for his new album, “Kiari,” and stopped by as a guest on Kyle Forgard’s podcast, the “Full Send Podcast,” where he opened up about marriage and why he doesn’t see himself tying the knot again in the future.

“No, it’s not for me,” said the Georgia native.

“I've done it, had three kids with it. It's like a mission that's been complete.”

Forgard pressed further, asking the 33-year-old if meeting a woman he wanted to be with forever would change his mind. The rapper shook his head and replied, “Everything's temporary.”

The “Bodies” rapper even admitted he wouldn’t recommend marriage, citing the challenges that come with his line of work.

“No,I’ll tell you don’t get married. I would say unless you’re cool with changing your life. If you got a partner, that’s different. Especially when it’s written and it’s a real thing,” he told the host.

“Depends on how we move like our careers and shit, it’s just hard … I wouldn’t tell you to get married while you moving. Wait ‘till you get that money. I got to party sometimes, I got to shut down, they come with the career.”

The rapper also doubled down on shutting out any hopes of rekindling things with Cardi B.

BET reported how the former Migos rapper made it clear that chapter is officially closed.

“It’s about moving on, like, peacefully,” he told the outlet while discussing his record “Move On.”