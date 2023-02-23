Naomi Osaka Partners With Victoria's Secret Launch First Design Collaboration

Tennis great Naomi Osaka has added another title to her resume with her new collaboration with lingerie brand Victoria's Secret. The Victoria's Secret x Naomi Osaka collection, which features sleepwear and intimates, launched on Feb. 21.

Osaka, who, like Da Brat and Rihanna, recently announced that she is pregnant, stated in a press release, "VS x Naomi Osaka beautifully represents the tranquility and happiness that comes when you take a moment to embrace you – I believe everyone should prioritize self-care. I am proud to have collaborated with Victoria's Secret in designing a collection that brings this message to life through dreamlike styles. We had a fully immersive design process together where we thoughtfully chose light, soft fabrics in a calm color palette reflective of sunsets and sunrises. I can't wait for everyone to relax and enjoy wearing each and every one of these pieces."



Osaka, who holds two US Open and two Australian Open titles, became a founding partner of the VS Collective in Oct. 2022. In an interview with Elle, when asked about her children playing tennis said, "If they want to, out of fun. I can't imagine them seeing me play and not wanting to do it, but I just want them to pursue what they want and enjoy their lives."

Victoria's Secret, which launched its lingerie line in 1977, is known for the first tee-shirt bra in 2014, its Pink collection, its Angel campaign, which featured Tyra Banks, and its annual fashion shows with super star models like Leomie Anderson and Winnie Harlow sashaying down the runway.