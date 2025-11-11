Omarion Speaks On Respect And Accountability In R&B

Omarion is being honest about his stance with Mario following his recent remarks evaluating Mario's vocal abilities.

During an interview with Sway Calloway while appearing on his radio show, “Sway In The Morning,” the B2K singer was asked about the “turbulence” between his musical peers, gearing up the debate of who can sing and who can’t.

The actor interjected and shared how much of a “wild conversation” that topic is, following up and expressing how they should be uplifting each other.

He furthered along in the conversation, noting that when artists critique other artists, they should also “ look at themselves, as well.”

“Art is art,” he told Calloway.

“We’re at different levels. Our experience, the things that are occurring in our lives. That’s not to make any excuses, but I think those are important factors.”

The veteran journalist then followed up with the “Touch” singer, and while he did not directly say Mario ’s name, he used their Verzuz battle to pose the question of whether the two R&B veterans would do a collaboration in the future, to which the “Steam” singer shared he “doesn’t think so.”

The 40-year-old stated it’s “all about respect” for hi,m and while he’s open to others having an opinion, he doesn't tolerate moments where he feels like “there’s no respect.”

“I’d rather step back. I don’t think there’s respect there, especially for somebody like me who has been doing it before him,” he continued.

The former “Love & Hip-Hop” star shares that it's “not by chance,”but it’s all about “hard work.”

The conversation stems from the “Just A Friend” singer’s recent appearance on Cam Newton’s podcast, “Funky Friday,” to which they played a game where the “Nobody But Us” artist had to assess other singer’s vocal capabilities.