Shanquella Robinson’s Mother Thanks Social Media For Authorities Investigating Daughter’s Death

Shanquella Robinson’s mother, Salamondra Robinson, is giving credit to social media for shedding more light on her daughter’s death.

According to NBC News, Salamondra never doubted that she wouldn’t get justice for her 25-year-old daughter’s death, but credits Black social media users for their persistence online — leading to an investigation by authorities.

“I never thought she wouldn’t get justice because we were going to try to go all the way,” she told NBC. “But I appreciate everything that everybody’s done. However, you’ve played a part in it.”

The FBI in Charlotte is investigating, and the death is currently being investigated as a homicide.

Robinson of Charlotte, North Carolina, was found dead on October 29 at a villa in Cabo. Robinson had lost her life in less than 24 hours of being on vacation with her six friends.

Salamandra Robinson said she received a phone call from her daughter's friend saying her daughter had died from alcohol poisoning. Later, Salamondra discovered that her 25-year-old daughter died from a cracked spine and dislocated neck. A video had later emerged on social media of Robinson being physically attacked in a room.

A woman identified as Daejhanae Jackson is seen hitting a defenseless Robinson in the video.

The outpour of support has even spread financially. A GofundMe, the family, has set up has garnered over $363,000.

“Everybody’s helping out,” Salamondra said. “I appreciate the ones working so hard to get justice done. We’re not done yet, but we’re going to get there.”