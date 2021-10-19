Celebrity Inspo!: How Black Men Can Confidently Wear Pink To Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

In recent years, the medical field has destroyed the misconception that men cannot be affected by breast cancer. From legendary actor Richard Roundtree to talk show host Montel Williams, these survivors are advocates for why men should regularly check their chest for unfamiliar lumps.

According to the National Breast Cancer Association, 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Each year it is estimated that approximately 2,190 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

When it comes to wearing the color pink, celebrity fashion stylist Groovey Lew hopes to do away with similar stereotypes, especially in support of loved ones during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The famed stylist points out that one of the biggest fashion delusions is that the color pink is feminine. “Colors shouldn’t be limited to a person’s sex or gender. Colors are an expression of feeling and energy,” he explains to BET Style exclusively.

Often recognized for his dapper selections for celebrities that include Biggie Smalls, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nipsey Hussle, and Lil Wayne, Lew says that there are many ways men can confidently wear pink to support the breast cancer movement.

He suggests turning to celebrities like Cam’ron, Cam Newton, Prince, and Jimmy Hendrix for inspiration. “Remember, we are the sons, husbands, fathers, and brothers of women who may be affected by breast cancer,” he explains. “To wear pink, have confidence within yourself.”

This month, Lew personally advises men to slow-walk it and start by experimenting with a variety of pink hues in their everyday wardrobe. Think headbands, durags, belts, socks, ties, hats, suspenders, socks, and sneakers.

After becoming more comfortable with the pieces above, Lew encourages incorporating the charming color into hoodies, sweatsuits, and even suits. “Take your time and rock the pieces that work for you,” he adds. “And know that pink is a Godly color that represents love.”

We love to hear it! Below, see celebrity men who wear pink with confidence and sophistication.