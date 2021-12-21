WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS

Michelle Obama And Celebrity Moms Join Forces For COVID PSA

The mothers of Alicia Keys, Zendaya and others joined the former First Lady in the PSA.
Michelle Obama on BET Buzz 2020.
By Tabie Germain
December 20, 2021

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and several celebrity mothers around the country have joined forces for a public service announcement encouraging others to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The moms of NBA superstar Chris Paul, Grammy Award-winner Alicia Keys, actor John David Washington, and the multi-talented Zendaya all made cameos in the PSA.

The public service announcement, which debuted on Monday (Dec 20.), was unveiled in a collaborative effort from three community organizations: Second City comedy and improv group, Made to Save, a national organizing campaign working with local organizations to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines in communities, and YourMomCares, a non-profit that funds and creates "the most groundbreaking and innovative solutions in kids' mental health and wellbeing," according to a press release.

The PSA included an action movie voice-over that said the moms "assembled with a message and a mission to get you vaccinated.” Towards the end, Mrs. Obama states, "You don't need to be a mom to be a superhero.” She added, "You can keep yourself and those around you safe by getting your COVID vaccine or booster today."

Check out the clip below.

