Michelle Obama And Celebrity Moms Join Forces For COVID PSA

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and several celebrity mothers around the country have joined forces for a public service announcement encouraging others to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The moms of NBA superstar Chris Paul, Grammy Award-winner Alicia Keys, actor John David Washington, and the multi-talented Zendaya all made cameos in the PSA.

The public service announcement, which debuted on Monday (Dec 20.), was unveiled in a collaborative effort from three community organizations: Second City comedy and improv group, Made to Save, a national organizing campaign working with local organizations to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines in communities, and YourMomCares, a non-profit that funds and creates "the most groundbreaking and innovative solutions in kids' mental health and wellbeing," according to a press release.

The PSA included an action movie voice-over that said the moms "assembled with a message and a mission to get you vaccinated.” Towards the end, Mrs. Obama states, "You don't need to be a mom to be a superhero.” She added, "You can keep yourself and those around you safe by getting your COVID vaccine or booster today."