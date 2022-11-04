Jackson State vs. Texas Southern Tickets Sell Out

Jackson State’s bout against Texas Southern this weekend will be in front of a packed house as Houston’s PNC Stadium has officially sold out tickets for the event.

According to Sports Illustrated, the 22,000-seat stadium will be full of football fans eager to watch the matchup between the two historic HBCU (and SWAC) programs.

"We're excited for the sellout and to host a premier team like Jackson State in our stadium," VP of Athletics Kevin Granger said in a statement, confirming that it’s the first-ever sellout for TSU at PNC. "I think it's the perfect time. It should be an electric atmosphere. Our guys are rising at the right time and we're playing some solid football here lately. There's still work to be done, and this will be another great test anytime you're going against Jackson State University."

Granger also acknowledged that the bands and dancers will be in full-force as JSU’s “Sonic Boom of the South” and “J-Settes” will participate in a spirited battle of the bands with TSU’s “Ocean of Soul” and “Motion of Ocean.”

The emergence of Jackson State’s head coach Deion Sanders and his historic recruiting effort has brought an unprecedented amount of attention to HBCU football programs. The Tigers are currently undefeated (8-0, 5-0 SWAC East) entering this weekend’s contest and need one win against Alabama A&M to return to the SWAC title.

Texas Southern (4-4, 3-2 SWAC West), on the other hand, is surging, hoping Prairie View and Southern may have season-ending collapses for a shot at the 2022 SWAC Championship game.