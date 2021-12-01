2021 Soul Train Awards: 'Lady of Soul' Honoree Ashanti Owned The Stage

Grammy-award winner Ashanti took home the prestigious 2021 Soul Train Awards "Lady of Soul" honor at the year’s celebration of R&B and soul, as we also paid tribute and gratitude to 50 years of Soul Train.

Looking even more breathtakingly beautiful than ever, Ashanti delivered hit after hit song that, over the years, has rightfully garnered her the title of "Lady of Soul," held by only the greatest songstresses in the R&B and soul genre.

Following each acceptance, the honoree always delivers a medley of some of their greatest hits that remind us why we love them and, of course, why they’ve earned their achievement.

There wasn’t enough time for Ashanti to showcase every one of her greatest songs that made us all fans, but she selected some of her most notable singles that had us feeling very nostalgic. Her performance included classic records such as her top ten hit "Happy," the Grammy-nominated "Rain On Me," and of course "The Way That I Love You."

But the night was only just getting started. Not only did our honoree deliver a powerhouse performance, but she also brought out longtime friends and collaborators, rappers Fat Joe and Ja Rule, for a thrilling performance of their hits "What’s Luv?" and "Always On Time," respectfully.

Ashanti ended her set with the number one hit record that started a legacy, the critically acclaimed song "Foolish" followed by "Unfoolish."