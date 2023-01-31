Lil Yachty’s latest Let’s Start Here album has been met with extremely positive reviews among fans and critics alike. One of those who praised the LP was Questlove.

In a recent Instagram post, the Roots co-founder revealed how much he “really really really” enjoyed the Atlanta rapper’s latest LP, declaring it “might be the most surprising transition of any music career I’ve witnessed in a min, especially under the umbrella of hip-hop.”

Additionally, Questo, putting on his legendary historian hat, cited numerous past examples of what he labeled “departure albums”, naming The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band to Marvin Gaye’s Here, My Dear to Radiohead’s Kid A.

“But man….whatever you put in your Wheaties bro….keep goin,” Questlove said of Yachty’s newest project. “Shit like this (envelope pushing) got me hyped about music’s future.”

Lil Yachty commented on Questlove’s post with an appreciation for his sentiments. “[T]hank u for the kind words sir,” he wrote.