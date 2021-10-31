Star quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott has endured a lot of hardship over the last few years, affecting his life on and off the field. His grandmother’s death is the latest storm he has had to endure.

Prescott, 28, took to Instagram on Friday (Oct. 29), releasing a series of IG stories in remembrance of his late grandmother, Margaret Ebarb, reports the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“We wouldn't be here without you and I promise to make you proud," he said in one shared post, adding his gratitude for her teachings of "what it means to be a faithful servant."

"Rest easy Mammy and I love you so much… until we dance again,” he said in a post with a video of him dancing with his grandmother.

Prescott has always been a family-first person, as he opted to go back home to Louisiana in 2016 to spend time with his grandmother. During this bye week for the Cowboys, he skipped out on a late-night tv appearance and an overseas endorsement opportunity.

“ It's more important to me to spend time with my family than go with those deals,” Prescott said.

Unfortunately, Prescott is no stranger to mourning. According to NBCDFW, Prescott’s mother died of colon cancer in November 2013 during his sophomore year at Mississippi State. Less than a year later, his middle brother Jace committed suicide in April 2020, at the age of 31.

Aside from these personal battles, on Oct. 17, Prescott suffered a calf strain injury during an overtime win against the New England Patriots. Prescott is still listed as a questionable player in Sunday’s game on Oct. 31 against the Minnesota Vikings, with a team source saying the decision is “still up in the air.”