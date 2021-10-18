Adele Concert Special Will Feature Oprah Interview

Adele is setting the music scene ablaze next month with a special concert performance and Oprah Winfrey interview as part of the event.

Ahead of the release of her long-awaited fourth album 30, CBS is set to air a two-hour special “Adele One Night Only” featuring a concert debuting the singer’s latest material on Sunday (Nov. 14) at 8:30 PM ET, Variety reports. It has been six years since the 33-year-old has released new music.

An exclusive interview with Adele and Oprah will also premiere during the special. She will talk intimately about the meaning of her songs, how life has been after her divorce to Simon Konecki, raising her son Angelo Adkins, and her weight loss journey.

On Friday (Oct. 15), she blew the internet away with the release of her first song from the album “Easy on Me.”