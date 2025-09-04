Kelly Price Says Black Women Are Her Harshest Critics

It sucks to say it, but sometimes it really do be your own people, and that’s the vibe Kelly Price gave in her latest IG rant. The Grammy-nominated R&B veteran jumped on Instagram Live after growing tired of body-shaming comments under photos and videos from her recent show. Instead of discussing her performance, many people chose to scrutinize her body, outfit, and even her feet — and Price had time to respond.

“I’m letting you have it right now, because ain’t nothing you can do about that,” she told her viewers. “And while you looking for a new job, I’m still going to be selling out theaters and venues looking like a fat slob in clothes that you said I look nasty in, and my feet are so damn big, and who dressed me. I’m still going to be making my money.”

She pointed out how much it hurt that the harshest remarks were coming from people in her own community. “Before I was saved, I was a Black girl born and raised on the South Side of Jamaica,” she said, making it clear she’s not afraid to stand up for herself.

Price also had strong words for men who feel comfortable bashing women online. “Any man that feels that he has the right to disrespect a woman that has never done anything to them … you’re a b**ch. And I mean that from the bottom of my heart.”

Her sharpest statement came when she turned her attention toward Black women, who she said are often the loudest critics. “Black women, you are some of the most nasty, disrespectful people on God’s planet earth,” she said. “The things that you say about other Black women—but you’re an activist, and you are educated … find yourself, because a degree does not give you class.”

Price reminded critics that not a single person said her voice sounded bad — instead, the insults were about her shoes, her size, and her fashion. “You didn’t say I sounded horrible. You said my feet looked like boats in my shoes. You said my clothes looked disgusting. You said I’ve never had any style,” she explained.

Still, she made it clear she wasn’t looking for sympathy. “If you don’t like me, get the hell off my social media. It don’t affect my bottom line.” Once The Shade Room reposted the clip, reactions poured in, including support from boxer Claressa Shields, who commented, “I AGREE!!!!! I DEAL WITH IT DAILY!”