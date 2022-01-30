Kelly Price Accuses Sister Of Plotting To Seize Assets As She Battled COVID-19

R&B and gospel singer Kelly Price had a rough bout with COVID-19 this past summer. She says that when she was pronounced “medically dead,” her sister attempted to seize her money.

During an interview with Luenell for VladTV, Price spoke on her COVID-19 battle and the attempt to have her money seized by her sister.

“There was conservatorship in play by a specific family member, and some of the family did fall out about it,” Price explained. “I have a great aunt who actually had something to say to my sister about that and said to her, ‘Why would you do that?'” Kelly says her sister responded by simply saying, “If she [Kelly Price] dies he [her husband] gets it all.”

Last September, her sister Shanrae Price, said the family hasn’t seen her in over a month since her discharge from the hospital. Price’s attorney cleared the air and said the singer was privately recovering.

Price’s month-long battle with COVID-19 was hard on her, and she decided to deal with her diagnosis privately. She said during the interview that she didn’t announce any updates on her release from the hospital any sooner than she did due to her inability to make public appearances at the time.

“When I went into the hospital, they shut down visitation. Men were not allowed to come to the hospital with their wives having babies when I was in the hospital,” Price said during the interview. “I was unconscious for days actually. My heart did stop, I was medically dead. They were able to resuscitate me.”

Price said, “protecting my peace” is what got her through the tough time. “I can’t be the ATM machine, the person you call to vent to every day, and I’m sick. The reality of it is, people are used to being able to call me for everything.”