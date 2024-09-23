Lizzo Shuts Down Ozempic Rumors Amid Fitness Journey

People are going to learn to stop playing with Lizzo!

The “About Damn Time” hitmaker is addressing social media rumors while continuing to share her fitness journey with her fans. On Friday (Sept. 20), she responded to speculation after an Instagram follower questioned whether she on cocaine or using Ozempic, the popular FDA-approved drug for type 2 diabetes, to lose weight.

In a carousel post, Lizzo shared a video of herself smiling at the camera with a playful caption. "When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit," she wrote, pairing the clip with audio of Christoph Waltz’s character from “Django Unchained” saying, "It's like a reward."

She also posted a screenshot of a comment from a follower who asked, "Did she use Ozempic or did she snort coke." Lizzo sarcastically captioned the post, "'oZeMpIc oR cOkE?' - a fan," and shared her blunt response to the follower, "Whyyyy do u follow me?" Check out the Instagram post below.

In May, Lizzo opened up about her fitness journey , making it clear that her goal was "not trying to escape fatness." In a TikTok video, she shared that once she "started working out for mental health," exercise became a way to "shift my mind."

"I have a very high-performance job," she continued. "For 90 minutes a night, I have to do choreography, sing, dance, rap, play the flute, and engage with the crowd — all while wearing tight clothes, sometimes even ones that restrict my breathing."