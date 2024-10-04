DDG Announces Breakup with Halle Bailey

DDG announced that he and Halle Bailey are no longer together.

On Thursday (Oct. 3), the rapper shared the news on his Instagram Story , writing, "Dear friends and supporters, After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. The decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best part forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we shared."

DDG continued, "Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other. As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we’ve built and the beautiful moments we’ve shared. As we navigate this transition, we ask for your understanding and support. Thank you for your love and encouragement,” he concluded.

Bailey has yet to make a public statement about the breakup.

The "Elon Musk" hitmaker and Bailey first sparked dating rumors in January 2022 after they were seen together at Usher’s residency in Las Vegas. The pair welcomed their son, Halo, towards the end of 2023, officially announcing his birth in January.

During an interview with British Vogue in April 2023, the “Little Mermaid” star said that love has changed her creative life. “Experiencing deep love for the first time in my life is something I feel has opened a whole new world for me creatively,” she said. “What it feels like to love someone other than your family, like somebody you may not have known two years ago, but now they’re the center of your world.”