Rapsody And Kash Doll To Be Celebrated At Kennedy Center I AM WOMAN Event

Mama Sōl and Bahamadia will also be honored in the celebration headed by MC Lyte.

L-R (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Slick Rick Music Corp.), (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE), (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

By Paul Meara
April 10, 2023 / 10:04 AM

The artists to be featured in the Kennedy Center’s second annual I AM WOMAN: A Celebration of Women in Hip-Hop event have been selected.

According to a press release, on Friday (April 7), founding Kennedy Center Hip-Hop Culture Council Member MC Lyte selected Rapsody and Kash Doll as participants in this year’s celebration. Additionally, Mama Sōl and Bahamadia will also be featured during the 2023 event, as well as “Paper Thin” emcee herself.

The celebration, the release reads, aims to uplift “the creative contributions of women across generations, I Am Woman honors the genius, diversity, and power of female emcees.” This year’s event is slated for Sunday, June 4 in the Concert Hall at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.

In 2022, during its inaugural year, the celebration was part of the Kennedy Center’s 50th Anniversary, featuring Da Brat, Trina, Remy Ma, Mumu Fresh, Monie Love, Yo Yo, Mama Sōl, Tierra Whack, Ra Brown, and DJ EQUE.

Tickets for this year’s I AM WOMAN: A Celebration of Women in Hip-Hop event can be purchased online here and in-person at the Kennedy Center Box Office.

