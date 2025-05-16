Big Freedia Confirms Death of Partner Devon Hurst

Big Freedia is mourning an unimaginable loss.

On Thursday (May 15), the bounce music legend shared the heartbreaking news that her partner of 20 years, Devon Hurst, had passed away.

According to an emotional Instagram post , Hurst died peacefully surrounded by family, following complications from diabetes.

“I’m devastated to have to announce that today my partner of 20 years Devon Hurst passed away peacefully due to complications from diabetes, surrounded by his loving family,” Freedia, whose real name is Freddie Ross Jr., wrote.

Hurst is survived by his mother, Chareen Hurst; sisters Meshonda, Stephany, and Jayla; brothers Steven, Stephon, and Malcolm; his daughter Zyrielle; son Davone; and a host of nieces and nephews. Freedia also listed herself among the loved ones grieving his passing.

“He will [be] deeply missed by everyone in this community who knew him and loved him,” the post continued. “We take comfort in knowing he is free from any pain and suffering, and is at peace in the loving arms of Jesus Christ.”

The Hurst and Ross families are requesting privacy during this time of mourning, with Freedia noting that details regarding public services will be shared at a later date.

Fans and fellow artists have already flooded the comment section with love and prayers, honoring Hurst’s memory and offering support to Freedia and both families.

R&B icon Monica wrote, “My God @bigfreedia we are praying and lifting yours and his families name !” adding, “May God grant you all peace that surpassed understanding ❤️ we love you !!!”

Another Instagram user noted, “Oh Freddy. There are no words. He was so loved and your king always. I love you and thinking of you.”