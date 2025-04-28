Iconic Met Gala Moments: A Visual Retrospective

Every first Monday in May, the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art are transformed into fashion’s most prestigious runway for the Met Gala. Over the years, Black celebrities and designers have turned this high-style spectacle into a platform for cultural expression and sartorial brilliance. From Rihanna’s unforgettable yellow Guo Pei gown in 2015—dubbed a “Cinderella moment” by the late André Leon Talley—to Lupita Nyong’o’s sculptural hairstyles inspired by African heritage, these appearances have left an indelible mark on fashion history.

From historical themes like The Eighteenth Century Woman, Théâtre de la Mode, and Gianni Versace, to more recent concepts like China: Through The Looking Glass, Camp: Notes on Fashion, and last year’s Sleeping Beauties, the Met Gala has always been a playground for fashion’s most imaginative minds. And Black stars have consistently delivered. With that, the presence of Black designers like LaQuan Smith, Sergio Hudson, and Victor Glemaud has steadily grown--with stars using the red carpet to spotlight their work. In 2021, Lewis Hamilton literally created space for rising Black talent by purchasing a Met Gala table and inviting emerging designers to join him—making a statement far beyond style. These moments are about more than fashion, they’re about legacy, inclusion, and reshaping who gets to be seen and celebrated on fashion’s grandest stage.

In preparation for this year’s highly anticipated exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, and its red carpet dress code, Tailored For You, we’re taking a look back. The theme—centered around Black dandyism and the often-overlooked contributions of Black sartorial genius—promises to be a celebration of style with substance. So what better time to reflect on the Met Gala’s most iconic red carpet moments, especially those rooted in Black fashion and culture?

Ahead, here are the obvious contenders with a few repeat entries: Rihanna, Zendaya, Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell, etc. We have Black stars rocking Black designers, a few Dandy moments (all pun intended), and dresses that we honestly can’t get out our minds.

Scroll on for a visual retrospective of the most iconic Black Met Gala looks.