Larger Jury Pool Sought in the Case of the Killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Both sides agree that choosing from the 43 county-wide Southern District of Georgia will give a better opportunity to seat impartial jurors than choosing from the 7 counties usually.
Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, GA - NOVEMBER 24: A woman carries a portrait of Ahmaud Arbery outside the Glynn County Courthouse as the jury deliberates in the trial of the killers of Ahmaud Arbery on November 24, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan were found guilty in the February, 2020 fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
By Jamila Bey
December 14, 2021

Both prosecutors and defense lawyers representing the three men facing federal hate crimes charges for the death of Ahmaud Arbery want a larger pool of potential jurors for a trial set for February.

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports that attorneys want to select jurors from the  entire Southern District of Georgia, a federal jurisdiction composed of 43 counties instead of strictly from Glynn County and its six neighboring counties, where the state murder trial was held. In a joint motion, the lawyers say they need to cast a wider net because of intense pretrial publicity and the recent, nationally televised trial.

Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were convicted of murder charges for the Feb. 23, 2020, killing of the 25-year-old, unarmed Arbery in Brunswick, Ga., in a case that attracted international attention.

It took nearly three weeks to seat a jury in the state case. National publicity from the trial likely means it’s likely that jurors in the seven-county Brunswick division may have formed “immutable opinions” about the case and cannot be fair and impartial according to the joint motion filed by the defense attorneys and prosecutors from the Justice Department’s civil rights division and U.S. attorney’s office in Savannah. Lawyers expect it could be even harder to find impartial jurors in the hate crimes case, according to the motion.

Newsweek reports that the  prosecutors and defense attorneys asked the judge to approve a 14-page questionnaire to be sent to potential jurors at the same time they get their jury duty notices. They proposed using the questionnaires to identify any pool members that both sides agree are too biased to fairly hear the case before jury selection begins.

A sentencing date on the state conviction has been scheduled for Jan. 7, the Brunswick News reports. All three men face mandatory terms of life in prison.

