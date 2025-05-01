Nick Cannon Says His Twins With Mariah Carey Are ‘Too Cool’ for 14th Birthday Party

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon ’s twins wanted to have a mature birthday party to ring in their 14th birthday.

To celebrate his firstborn children, Moroccan and Monroe, Cannon recapped their escape room bash, where the twins were joined by their close friends. “It’s a very special occasion because Roc and Roe, my oldest, are turning 14. They didn’t really want me here. They said, ‘Dad, me and my friends wanna go to an escape room,’” Cannon said in the Instagram reel below.

Cannon continued by saying that when he was 14, an escape room wasn’t his “idea” of birthday fun. However, the father of twelve made his twins’ wish come true by taking them to the frightening Basement Escape Room in Sylmar, California. Cannon ended the night with cake and more treats, and fans can soon watch the whole event on his YouTube channel.

“Happy Birthday to my Firstborns! 14 years old!!! Somebody slow this thing down!!! Please!!! They didn’t even want a birthday party!! They said they are too cool for that!” Cannon captioned the post.