WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Music

Diddy ‘Joking’ About Paying Sting $5K Daily Over ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ Sample

He did confirm that they’ve been longtime friends.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)

By Paul Meara
April 10, 2023 / 9:58 AM

Diddy is walking back something he claimed on social media a few days ago.

On Friday (April 7), the Bad Boy Records founder clarified that he does not pay $5,000 a day to Sting for using a sample of The Police’s classic track “Every Breath You Take” and that he was joking.

“I want y’all to understand I was joking! It’s called being Facetious,” Diddy tweeted Friday. “Me and @OfficialSting have been friends for a long time! He never charged me $3K or $5K a day for Missing You. He probably makes more than $5K a day from one of the biggest songs in history.”

Diddy Says He Pays Sting $5,000 A Day For ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ Sample

Diddy Says He Pays Sting $5,000 A Day For ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ Sample

Diddy’s first tweet on the matter came in response to a clip that resurfaced of Sting on The Breakfast Club asserting that hip-hop mogul pays him $2,000 daily for not initially getting permission before sampling the hit on his 1997 song “I’ll Be Missing You.”

“Is it true that Diddy had to pay you two grand a day because he didn’t have permission to sample ‘Every Breath You Take’?” Charlamagne Tha God asks Sting in the clip. Sting agreed, emphasizing, “for the rest of his life.”

“I’ll Be Missing You” features Faith Evans and 112 and serves as a tribute to his late friend and associate, the Notorious B.I.G. who was murdered just a few months prior.

diddymusic news

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking Subscribe, you confirm that you have read and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers) and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. You understand that you can unsubscribe at any time.