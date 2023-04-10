Diddy ‘Joking’ About Paying Sting $5K Daily Over ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ Sample

Diddy is walking back something he claimed on social media a few days ago.

On Friday (April 7), the Bad Boy Records founder clarified that he does not pay $5,000 a day to Sting for using a sample of The Police’s classic track “Every Breath You Take” and that he was joking.

“I want y’all to understand I was joking! It’s called being Facetious,” Diddy tweeted Friday. “Me and @OfficialSting have been friends for a long time! He never charged me $3K or $5K a day for Missing You. He probably makes more than $5K a day from one of the biggest songs in history.”

Diddy’s first tweet on the matter came in response to a clip that resurfaced of Sting on The Breakfast Club asserting that hip-hop mogul pays him $2,000 daily for not initially getting permission before sampling the hit on his 1997 song “I’ll Be Missing You.”

“Is it true that Diddy had to pay you two grand a day because he didn’t have permission to sample ‘Every Breath You Take’?” Charlamagne Tha God asks Sting in the clip. Sting agreed, emphasizing, “for the rest of his life.”