Diddy ‘Joking’ About Paying Sting $5K Daily Over ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ Sample
Diddy is walking back something he claimed on social media a few days ago.
On Friday (April 7), the Bad Boy Records founder clarified that he does not pay $5,000 a day to Sting for using a sample of The Police’s classic track “Every Breath You Take” and that he was joking.
“I want y’all to understand I was joking! It’s called being Facetious,” Diddy tweeted Friday. “Me and @OfficialSting have been friends for a long time! He never charged me $3K or $5K a day for Missing You. He probably makes more than $5K a day from one of the biggest songs in history.”
Diddy’s first tweet on the matter came in response to a clip that resurfaced of Sting on The Breakfast Club asserting that hip-hop mogul pays him $2,000 daily for not initially getting permission before sampling the hit on his 1997 song “I’ll Be Missing You.”
“Is it true that Diddy had to pay you two grand a day because he didn’t have permission to sample ‘Every Breath You Take’?” Charlamagne Tha God asks Sting in the clip. Sting agreed, emphasizing, “for the rest of his life.”
“I’ll Be Missing You” features Faith Evans and 112 and serves as a tribute to his late friend and associate, the Notorious B.I.G. who was murdered just a few months prior.