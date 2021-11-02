WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
‘Wendy Williams Show’ Ratings Have Gone Up During Williams’ Absence

Guest hosts have been filling in the purple chair while she deals with health issues.

(Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images)

Wendy Williams Show Grows in Ratings Without Wendy Williams
By BET Staff
November 2, 2021

The Wendy Williams Show has had guest hosts since the start of the season due to Wendy Williams’ ongoing health issues. However, her absence has not hurt the ratings.

The Wrap reports for the week ending Oct. 24, The Wendy Williams Show jumped 33% in household ratings. The Season 13 premiere episode, which aired on Oct. 18, was hosted by Devyn Simone, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister and Michael Yo. Leah Remini filled in for the rest of the week.

According to the rumor mill, Wendy Williams was not happy with Leah Remini guest hosting.

The Wendy Williams Show was originally set to return Sept. 20 but was pushed back to October 4. The new season eventually premiered on Oct. 18 without Williams.

TMZ reported Williams, 57, was voluntarily admitted to a New York City hospital on Sept. 14 for a psych evaluation. The outlet also reported she had the coronavirus but was vaccinated and asymptomatic. However, she has now tested negative for COVID-19 and has been released from the hospital.  Williams is still recovering and it’s unknown when she will return.

