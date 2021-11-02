‘Wendy Williams Show’ Ratings Have Gone Up During Williams’ Absence

The Wendy Williams Show has had guest hosts since the start of the season due to Wendy Williams’ ongoing health issues. However, her absence has not hurt the ratings.

The Wrap reports for the week ending Oct. 24, The Wendy Williams Show jumped 33% in household ratings. The Season 13 premiere episode, which aired on Oct. 18, was hosted by Devyn Simone, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister and Michael Yo. Leah Remini filled in for the rest of the week.

According to the rumor mill, Wendy Williams was not happy with Leah Remini guest hosting.

The Wendy Williams Show was originally set to return Sept. 20 but was pushed back to October 4. The new season eventually premiered on Oct. 18 without Williams.