2021 Soul Train Awards: 5 Times Maxwell Made Us Swoon
The music legend has looks that keep on giving.
On November 28, the 2021 Soul Train Awards will air in a two-and-a-half-hour special on BET and BET H.E.R and feature special performances you don't want to miss. So be sure to mark your calendars.
As usual, awards will be presented to well-deserving music artists including, newcomers, veterans and Maxwell--a true living legend. The 48-year-old will receive the "Legend" award in recognition of his influence on the culture. With songs from the early aughts like, "Lifetime," "Pretty Wings" and "This Woman's Work," still bumping on our playlist, the neo-soul artist's music transcends time--much like his physique!
The man has no doubt aged like fine wine. Here's a look at the award-winning artist's evolution in photos.
2001 Essence Awards
2009 CNN Heroes
Boardwalk Empire Premiere 2011
Black Girls Rock! 2017
Tyler Perry Studios 2019