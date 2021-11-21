2021 Soul Train Awards: 5 Times Maxwell Made Us Swoon

On November 28, the 2021 Soul Train Awards will air in a two-and-a-half-hour special on BET and BET H.E.R and feature special performances you don't want to miss. So be sure to mark your calendars.

As usual, awards will be presented to well-deserving music artists including, newcomers, veterans and Maxwell--a true living legend. The 48-year-old will receive the "Legend" award in recognition of his influence on the culture. With songs from the early aughts like, "Lifetime," "Pretty Wings" and "This Woman's Work," still bumping on our playlist, the neo-soul artist's music transcends time--much like his physique!