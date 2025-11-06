At Howard University, Ian Claville Found Legacy, Brotherhood, and His Own Path Forward

When Ian Claville talks about his college years, he does so with the kind of measured confidence that sounds inherited. Maybe that’s because, in many ways, it is.

Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Ian spent his first eight years surrounded by Southern hospitality and a strong sense of community before his family relocated to Newport News, Virginia. “Both places were grounded and neighborly,” he said. “Everything I needed was close by, and the people around me were always pleasant. I wouldn’t change a thing about how I grew up.”

That steady foundation set the tone for everything that followed. “I grew up in a traditional Christian household — lots of structure, lots of discipline,” he said. “There were rules I didn’t like back then, but now I see how necessary they were. Compared to how some of my peers move, I’m thankful for it.”

His parents — both longtime college educators — made education the family’s cornerstone. “My parents have always emphasized getting a degree and carrying yourself with purpose,” he said. “Everything they poured into me shaped who I am today.”

A Legacy Born on HBCU Soil

For Ian, Historically Black Colleges and Universities were never some distant idea — they were home. “My father is a two-time alum of Southern University, and both my parents have always worked at HBCUs,” he said. “From Southern to Hampton to Norfolk State, I basically grew up on those campuses. I understood early on what HBCUs mean to our community.”

So when it came time to apply to college, the decision wasn’t complicated. “Honestly, it was written in the stars,” he said with a grin. “Attending an HBCU just felt right. It felt like home.”

He started narrowing his options the pragmatic way — by looking at programs that matched his interests. “I wanted a strong Mechanical Engineering major and the chance to minor in Mathematics,” he said. “I started researching the top HBCUs, but once I stepped onto Howard’s campus around age 16 or 17, I knew. That was it. There was just an energy that told me, you belong here.”

A Return to Campus — and to Connection

When Ian finally arrived in Washington, D.C., his first semester looked a little different. “My freshman year was the first time students were coming back in person after COVID,” he explained. “There were a lot of restrictions and precautions to keep everyone safe.”

Rather than orientation icebreakers or campus tours, he went straight into band camp. “It was intense,” he said, laughing. “We didn’t really get that time to figure out campus life first. But I wouldn’t change it. It was a challenge that forced me to adapt quickly — and it set the tone for everything after.”

Despite the unusual start, Howard still felt like home. “I was comfortable from day one,” he said. “Excited, too. I was ready to start that new chapter.”

Finding His Place in the Mecca

Howard’s reputation as “The Mecca” — a cradle of Black excellence — hit him immediately. “It’s such a melting pot,” Ian said. “North, South, East, West, international — everyone’s here. With so many different people, cultures, and values, being right in the middle of the nation’s capital makes it even more special.”

He found that building community wasn’t hard. “You can always find your people here,” he said. “That’s one of the biggest pros of Howard — within the larger community, there’s space for everyone to belong.”

What surprised him most was the mix of ambition and authenticity. “Everyone wants to be here, but everyone also wants to do something while they’re here,” he said. “It’s motivating.”

Becoming the Man He Envisioned

As he reflects on his journey, Ian credits Howard with sharpening every part of his identity — personal, cultural, and professional. “Howard has allowed me to really find myself,” he said. “Everything I’ve been involved in — from academics to extracurriculars — has developed me as a man. I’ve grown in maturity, responsibility, leadership, and accountability.”

That growth, he says, accelerated when he joined Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Alpha Chapter — the fraternity’s founding chapter. “My matriculation into Omega has shaped me more than I can explain,” he said. “The values, the lessons, the brotherhood — they influence how I move through life. It’s taught me to lead with purpose and integrity.”

Why Howard? Why an HBCU?

Ask Ian why someone should choose an HBCU — or Howard specifically — and he answers without hesitation. “It’s the best decision you’ll ever make,” he said. “There’s no room for regret.”

He points to the university’s history and network as life-changing advantages. “The weight that the name Howard University carries will take you far,” he said. “The opportunities come the moment you step on campus — internships, mentors, doors you didn’t even know existed. You start seeing what your future could look like right away.”