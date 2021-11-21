Shereé Whitfield And BF Not Speaking After ‘RHOA’ Scene

A scheduled meet-up in Philly almost cost Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield’s boyfriend his freedom.

According to TMZ, Whitfield, 51, was scheduled to meet Tyrone Gilliams in Philly. However, she told Gilliam she would have a RHOA camera crew with her upon her arrival to town.

Whitfield wanted to shoot a scene with Gilliams at a restaurant. This would’ve violated the terms and conditions of his home confinement and left a judge to decide his fate. He passed on shooting the scene and the production team informed his attorneys that they would edit the show’s narrative to make it appear as if he stood her up.

Fans were made cognizant of the scene after a photo of Whitfield sitting alone outside the restaurant began to surface. Fans were able to spot two menus on the table and the camera crew to the left.

Gilliams was worried that the photo could’ve led to a different outlook from the court system.