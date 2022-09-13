Cardi B Reveals The Heartwarming Reason Why She Tattooed Her Face!

Cardi B is sharing details about her new ink! The rapper recently hopped on Instagram Live to give fans an up-close look at the new tattoos she got to express her undying love for her children, Kulture and Wave.

“I tatted my son’s name because I love him,” the mom-of-two said in the video reposted onto Twitter.

In the brief clip, Cardi showed fans the red cursive script located on her jawline. The design was created by tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos in August 2022.

The proud mom added, “I [also] tatted my daughter’s name.”

Cardi went on to show a tattoo of Kulture's name just above the crook of her elbow.

In January, the Bronx rapper tweeted she was thinking about tattooing her face, something that she’d admitted last summer she was grateful she hadn’t done as a teenager.

“Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face,” she tweeted at the time. “I really really wanna do it! I want mine on my jaw,” the star tweeted.

Mission accomplished!