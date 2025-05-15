STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
News

‘Gingers Are Black’ Trend on TikTok Opens Up Conversations on Race, Redheads, and Acceptance

Emotional videos, scientific connections, and a shared experience of being ‘othered’ are fueling one of TikTok’s most unexpectedly wholesome trends.

(Photo: Getty Images)

By Tabie Germain
May 15, 2025 / 9:23 AM

A new viral TikTok trend is sparking emotional conversations and unlikely solidarity between Black users and those with red hair. 

Dubbed “Gingers Are Black,” the trend was sparked by creator @deiaratherootworker and has since evolved into a widespread social media moment exploring identity, discrimination, and shared experiences across racial and cultural lines.

In a video that has since gained over 58 million views, Deia claimed, “All gingers are Black people,” setting off a chain reaction of emotional storytelling, healing, and honest revelations about bias and identity. 

Red-haired creators have flooded the platform with teary-eyed videos, overwhelmed by the wave of support from Black TikTok.

“It just hits me, and I get tears in my eyes,” said @gentlenudgings. “I’ve never had community. Not this big. Not this constant. This is amazing.”

RELATED: 5 Songs That Are Heating Up TikTok

While much of the trend has been uplifting, it’s also shed light on an under-discussed topic: white-on-white discrimination. 

Many Gingers opened up about being bullied, fetishized, or even neglected by their own families for their hair and skin tone.

“I remember when I was a kid, oh my God, I hated being Ginger so much. Like I got bullied for brutally,” explained one TikTok user. “From the age of four onwards, I remember feeling like a disease. I was barred all the time. I remember being hopped on by 18-year-olds, like getting dragged by my two feet on my own front door of my house, because I was Ginger.” 

What began as a joke turned into a surprising safe space—where redheads found community, and Black users offered solidarity. 

TikTok

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking Subscribe, you confirm that you have read and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers) and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. You understand that you can unsubscribe at any time.