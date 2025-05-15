‘Gingers Are Black’ Trend on TikTok Opens Up Conversations on Race, Redheads, and Acceptance

A new viral TikTok trend is sparking emotional conversations and unlikely solidarity between Black users and those with red hair.

Dubbed “Gingers Are Black,” the trend was sparked by creator @deiaratherootworker and has since evolved into a widespread social media moment exploring identity, discrimination, and shared experiences across racial and cultural lines.

In a video that has since gained over 58 million views, Deia claimed, “All gingers are Black people,” setting off a chain reaction of emotional storytelling, healing, and honest revelations about bias and identity.

Red-haired creators have flooded the platform with teary-eyed videos, overwhelmed by the wave of support from Black TikTok.

“It just hits me, and I get tears in my eyes,” said @gentlenudgings . “I’ve never had community. Not this big. Not this constant. This is amazing.”

While much of the trend has been uplifting, it’s also shed light on an under-discussed topic: white-on-white discrimination.

Many Gingers opened up about being bullied, fetishized, or even neglected by their own families for their hair and skin tone.

“I remember when I was a kid, oh my God, I hated being Ginger so much. Like I got bullied for brutally,” explained one TikTok user. “From the age of four onwards, I remember feeling like a disease. I was barred all the time. I remember being hopped on by 18-year-olds, like getting dragged by my two feet on my own front door of my house, because I was Ginger.”