Milwaukee Rapper Big Wan, 19, Killed In Shooting

Police are seeking leads on the shooter.

(Photo by Big Wan via Instagram)

By Paul Meara
November 30, 2021

Rising Wisconsin rapper Big Wan was reportedly killed in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday (November 26). He was 19.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the city police department is investigating the teen’s death as a homicide. Wan, born Dawan Turner, was shot at approximately 9:05 a.m. on Friday morning, a police report reveals. Authorities are currently seeking leads.

Hilda Alayeto, a longtime family friend, says Wan was staying at a home with his mother and grandmother. The Journal Sentinel reports he was in an upset bedroom at the time of the shooting.

In a Pitchfork profile of Milwaukee’s growing rap scene from earlier this year, the publication labeled Big Wan a central figure in the city and “behind some of the most fun rap in a city that has no shortage of it right now.”

“He was just so humble,” said manager Will Norton, better known as Bagzz, according to the Journal Sentinel. “He just picked up on everything and he never disagreed. He listened. He was just focused on really making it.”

