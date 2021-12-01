Milwaukee Rapper Big Wan, 19, Killed In Shooting

Rising Wisconsin rapper Big Wan was reportedly killed in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday (November 26). He was 19.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the city police department is investigating the teen’s death as a homicide. Wan, born Dawan Turner, was shot at approximately 9:05 a.m. on Friday morning, a police report reveals. Authorities are currently seeking leads.

Hilda Alayeto, a longtime family friend, says Wan was staying at a home with his mother and grandmother. The Journal Sentinel reports he was in an upset bedroom at the time of the shooting.

In a Pitchfork profile of Milwaukee’s growing rap scene from earlier this year, the publication labeled Big Wan a central figure in the city and “behind some of the most fun rap in a city that has no shortage of it right now.”