37th Annual Stellar Awards: Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music Closes Out the Night with an Unforgettable Performance

No gospel award show is complete without the musical styling from award-winning musician Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music.

During the 37th annual Stellar Gospel Awards, hosted by artists Jekalyn Carr and Kierra Sheard, the frequent collaborators were joined onstage by fellow Gospel artists Le’Andria Johnson, Melvin Crispell III, and Zacardi Cortez for the final performance of the night for an energy-packed presentation of “The Prayer of Jabez” and “Bless Me” which was also accompanied by a surprise appearance from the Prairie View Drumline from Prairie View A&M University.

Franklin and Maverick City Music slowed things down for their last song of the night, "GOD'S GOT US," from their latest album Kingdon Book One (Deluxe).

Maverick City Music was nominated for four awards, including DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR and ARTIST OF THE YEAR, the latter of which went to singer-songwriter Pastor Mike Jr.