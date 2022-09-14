Diddy Gifts Yung Miami A Luxe Diamond 'LOVE' Chain—See The Eye-Catching Bling!

Diddy is showing love to Yung Miami! The music mogul recently gifted the City Girls rapper with fresh new diamonds, and we cannot stop swooning over the loving gesture. Keep scrolling to see the luxe jewelry!

"Love pendant with a big bagautte [sic] chain," custom jewelry designer Benny The Jeweler wrote on an Instagram story that showed off the new bling that Diddy gifted to Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee.

Caresha happily reposted the video onto her IG Stories.

While the pair have yet to put labels on their relationship, it is clear there is nothing but LOVE between the duo!

ICYMI: The footage of the necklaces came hours after the rapper announced that her RevoltTV show Caresha Please was nominated for "Best Hip Hop Platform" at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.

“OMG #careshaplease is nominated for it’s 1st award. I am in tears!!!!!! Like omg this is really real & happening," she wrote on Instagram. "THANK YALL SO F***ING MUCH for making this happen @hiphopawards for 'BEST HIP-HOP PLATFORM' make sure y’all vote for me."

Congratulations, Caresha!