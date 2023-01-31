Celebrate Kerry Washington’s Birthday With These 5 Shows and Films
Happy Birthday, Kerry Washington! The Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated actress is celebrating her 46th birthday today, Tuesday, Jan. 31, and we are looking back at some of her most incredible roles to honor her on her special day. BET.com has put together a list of five of our Kerry Washington favorite TV shows and film that you should watch!
Save The Last Dance
In this cult-classic film, Washington plays Chenille, who becomes quick friends with Sara (played by Julia Stiles) a ballet dancer who moves to an all-Black neighborhood in Chicago to live with her father after her mother dies in a car accident.
Also stars Sean Patrick Thomas, Bianca Lawson, Fredro Starr, Terry Kinney and Elisabeth Oas.
Scandal
Washington stared as Olivia Pope in this political drama series who is a former White House Communications Director who ventures out to start her own crisis management firm only to realize her clients are not the only ones with secrets of their own.
Little Fires Everywhere
In the Hulu mini-series, Elena Richardson (played by Reese Witherspoon) the newcomer of the community Mia Warren (played by Kerry Washington) and her daughter Pear (played by Lexi Underwood) in the small town of Shaker Heights before a series of events shakes up the neighborhood.
Ray
Washington plays Della Bea Robinson the wife of legendary soul musician Ray (played by Jamie Foxx) in this Oscar-winning biopic.
The School for Good and Evil
In this Netflix film, Washington plays Professor Dovey the Dean of The School of Good who recognizes great potential in her students as she guides princes and princesses to their successful futures.