Soul Train Awards 2022: Mary J Blige Brings All the Elements of Hip Hop and R&B in These Classic Tracks
We’re a month away from the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole and the countdown begins. This year’s show will be a must-see event celebrating decades of soul and r&b.
Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige leads this year’s race with seven nominations, including “Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,” “Album of the Year,” “Song of the Year” for her latest record “Good Morning Gorgeous,” and the prestigious “Certified Soul Award.”
For decades Mary has been cranking out the soundtracks to our deepest heartbreaks and darkest hours, earning the rightful title of the Queen of Hip Hop and R&B. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, we’re looking back to some of her most classic records that brought elements together in perfect harmony.
“You Remind Me”
“You Remind Me” made its appearance on Mary’s debut album What’s The 411?” The hip-hop soul-infused single gave listeners a glimpse at what legend in the making had to offer the music industry. The song was written by Eric Milteer with Dave "Jam" Hall on production. It peaked at number twenty-nine on the Billboard Hot 100 and number one on the Hot R&B Singles chart.
“No More Drama”
“No More Drama” is one of Mary’s biggest records from her fifth studio album of the same name, No More Drama. It features the famed theme song "Nadia's Theme" from the popular soap opera The Young and the Restless. The singer recently performed the classic record at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show last February.
“I Can Love You” feat. Lil Kim
Mary co-wrote this 1997 hit alongside sister LaTonya Blige-DaCosta, Rodney Jerkins, and Lil' Kim for her third studio album, Share My World. Together, Mary and Kim married soul and hip-hop for the uptempo record that peaked at no two on the R&B singles chart.
Method Man — “All I Need (Razor Sharp Remix)” Feat. Mary J Blige
The remix for “All I Need” may be Method Man’s record, but it's Mary’s soulful vocals on the iconic intro and chorus that steals the show. The song features Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell's hit, “You're All I Need to Get By,” but with a traditional boombap beat influence. It peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and no one on the R&B singles chart.
“Family Affair”
It’s a family affair. For this hit 2001 record, Mary teamed up with her brother Bruce Miller, Camara Kambon, Michael Elizondo, and legendary West Coast rapper Dr. Dre who all co-wrote this club banger. Director Dave Meyers was tapped for the music video.
The Soul Train Awards 2022 premieres Sunday, November 27 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her.