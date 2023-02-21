WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Tia Mowry Channels Her 'Inner Rihanna' And Her Son Is Not Feeling Her Sexy New Outfit—See His Hilarious Reaction!

See the video that’s racked up over 273K likes on Instagram.
Tia Mowry and son Cree Hardrict attend Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere held at The Regency Village Theatre on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

By Tweety Elitou
February 21, 2023 / 4:35 PM

Tia Mowry’s son is not feeling her sexy new outfit! The actress recently posted an Instagram Reel showing how her 11-year-old son Cree Hardrict reacted to her new ensemble, and the video is going viral on social media.

“I was trying to channel my inner Rihanna but Cree was NOT a fan. Y’all he really can’t with me LOL,” Tia playfully captioned the video, which has over 273K likes on Instagram.

Check out the social media post below!

In the video, Tia showed off her long-sleeved leopard-print swimsuit, which she accessorized with a waist belt, thigh-high black boots, and gold jewelry.

“Like my outfit?” she asked, before her son quickly responded, “No!”

This isn’t the first time the mother-son duo went viral. In January, the pair racked up over 273K likes on a video that hilariously showed them trying to keep a straight face while trying out face-altering Snapchat filters.

“Apparently our alter egos are called Jolene and Billy,” the actress captioned the post. "Y’all that was equally terrifying and hilarious!"

We cannot stop laughing!

