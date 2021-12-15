Candace Parker Dishes On Her Private Wedding Ceremony + Announces Heartwarming Baby News!

Candace Parker and wife Anna Petrakova are pregnant with their first child! On Tuesday, the WNBA superstar announced the baby news via Instagram. Below, see the exciting announcement that scored major points on social media!

Candace is most certainly a professional at keeping her personal life private. In case you haven’t heard, the Chicago Sky player recently shared the heartwarming news that she’s not only married but also expecting a baby with the love of her life.

“2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends. My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby….To know me or you is to know our love. This journey hasn’t been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together,” Candace wrote to Anna in the social media post that also served as a tribute to their wedding anniversary. “I LOVE YOU🐞 I appreciate you, I value you and what we have.”

The basketball star went on to thank Anna for embracing Lailaa, Candace’s 12-year-old daughter from a previous marriage with former NBA player Shelden Williams.

The pair are clearly living their best lives together! From the adorable wedding cameos to the sweet moments of PDA, we can see the love.

“We’ve always dreamed of growing our family….it’s surreal that we now have a baby on the way! Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister,” she added. "I can't wait to embark on this next chapter in life with you!"