Tyrese Confirms New TGT Album Is In The Works

Tyrese is revealing that R&B supergroup TGT is working on and releasing a new album.

During a recent episode of iHeartMedia’s R&B Money podcast, which is hosted by Tank and J. Valentine, the actor/singer confirmed that the trio, comprised of himself, Ginuwine and Tank, are recording for the project.

“I got some great news for you, Tank and J,” Tyrese revealed. “Atlantic Records has officially agreed to sign TGT for a second album… yeah, congratulations.” The two then discussed making another album together but didn’t reveal a release date.

Exclusive: Tyrese Gibson Explains How ‘The System’ Has An Underlying Message Of How Exploitative America’s Private Prison System Is Exclusive: Tyrese Gibson Explains How ‘The System’ Has An Underlying Message Of How Exploitative America’s Private Prison System Is

Back in 2013, TGT released their debut album Three Kings. It debuted at Number 3 on the Billboard 200. In an Instagram post from March, Tyrese reflected on working with Tank.

“Don’t ever question anyone success when I have to so successful, they still like Lyons got that hunger and desire to be the VERY BEST in all aspects,” he captioned the post. “Very intimidating to work with them but the results are beastly!!!!!!”

He added: “Dear Tank, if we have a figure is TGT Let me announce it now I don’t want no smoke with your vocals….. if you can look at my last post, does anybody recognize the room that I’m singing in? Does it look familiar? I’m back in the saddle for real and I’m very familiar place…. This #BeautifulPain Album has already changed my life. Another level is coming. I don’t do things for awards, but if there’s a such thing as 8 GRAMMY noms and maybe 2 wins? I’ll be happy with that.”