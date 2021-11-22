WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
'The Wendy Williams Show' Hits Ratings High With Sherri Shepherd As Host

The show continues to do well without its star.

By BET Staff
November 22, 2021

The Wendy Williams Show is going strong without the star of the show. The chatfest recently hit a ratings high with Sherri Shepherd.

According to The Wrap, the week that Shepherd guest hosted, ending Nov. 7, the show earned a 0.9 rating, which is an increase from the show’s season premiere week that drew a 0.8 rating.Thus far, it’s the highest ratings for the season, which began on Oct. 18.

Radar Online reports Leah Remini will return to guest host for two or more weeks. It’s unknown when Shepherd will return.

The Wendy Williams Show was originally set to return Sept. 20 but was pushed back to October 4. The new season eventually premiered on Oct. 18 without Williams.

TMZ reported Williams, 57, was voluntarily admitted to a New York City hospital on Sept. 14 for a psych evaluation. The outlet also reported she had the coronavirus but was vaccinated and asymptomatic. However, she has now tested negative for COVID-19 and has been released from the hospital.  Williams is still recovering and it’s not clear when she will return.

