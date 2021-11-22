'The Wendy Williams Show' Hits Ratings High With Sherri Shepherd As Host

The Wendy Williams Show is going strong without the star of the show. The chatfest recently hit a ratings high with Sherri Shepherd.

According to The Wrap, the week that Shepherd guest hosted, ending Nov. 7, the show earned a 0.9 rating, which is an increase from the show’s season premiere week that drew a 0.8 rating.Thus far, it’s the highest ratings for the season, which began on Oct. 18.

Radar Online reports Leah Remini will return to guest host for two or more weeks. It’s unknown when Shepherd will return.

The Wendy Williams Show was originally set to return Sept. 20 but was pushed back to October 4. The new season eventually premiered on Oct. 18 without Williams.