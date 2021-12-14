Former NFL Player Zac Stacy Claims Girlfriend Staged Video Of Him Brutally Beating Her Up

Video of former NFL player Zac Stacy brutally beating his girlfriend went viral last month, and now, video of him speaking to the police arresting him over the alleged incident is trending.

Stacy, a former New York Jets running back, was arrested in Orlando, Florida after allegedly attacking his girlfriend, Kristin Evans, in front of their infant son on Nov. 13.

Home surveillance footage shows Stacy punching Evans and throwing her into the TV and their four-month-old’s bouncy seat as she pleaded for him to stop.

In the arrest footage obtained by TMZ, Stacy told officers with the OPD that Evans staged the assault because he denied her romantically.

“It's just a case of bitterness, man,” he told authorities. “That's why she did this - the whole assault thing, she staged it. She set me up.”

Stacy continued: “The whole thing was staged. All she's trying to do is get money out of me. She got a reaction out of me.” He also noted he had recently left rehab for anxiety and depression, found out she had an affair with his financial advisor, and returned to her house to visit his son and help Evans' parent their child.

“She knew I was down, she knew I was going through anxiety and depression,” he said. “She knew I was trying to close this gap that's between me and my son, and she's just upset that she got caught, and she's upset I'm not taking care of him like she expected. And now she took it this far.”

Stacy did acknowledge that that his actions were “f****d up,” noting, “I don't know what man - how any man could have handled that situation.”

Stacy has been charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief in the alleged assault, and faces 20 years in prison.

On Monday, Evans responded to Stacy’s claims in a video statement, saying: “I don't know how you can stage getting your ass beat on multiple occasions. This is what abusers do. They will make you seem like you're the crazy one, and that they're the victim.”

Evans also noted she didn’t appreciate the way the police spoke with Stacy after his arrest, claiming it appeared they were “consoling” him.