Our Favorite Celebrity Looks From The 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards
Quinta Brunson hosted the event attended by Chlöe Bailey, Coco Jones, Latto, and other stars at L.A.'s YouTube Theater.
Quinta Brunson arrived for hosting duty in a Sergio Hudson gown.
It was all about fabulous hair for Doeechi.
Chlöe Bailey turned up the heat in this netted “naked” dress.
Latto kept things neutral in a beige two-piece with matching gloves.
"Feel Sexy," singer Bee-B came in with a pop of color.
Singer and songwriter Victoria Monét looked sleek from head to toe in a white sequined gown.
Red carpet sweetheart Coco Jones rocked a mid-drift baring sequinned crop top with matching floor-length pants.
Chxrry22, pair this lacy black look with black pointy boots.
Jamaican dancehall recording artist Shenseea flashed a little leg in this white one-shoulder one-piece.