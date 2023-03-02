WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Lifestyle

Our Favorite Celebrity Looks From The 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Quinta Brunson hosted the event attended by Chlöe Bailey, Coco Jones, Latto, and other stars at L.A.'s YouTube Theater.

(Photos from left: Amy Sussman/WireImage, FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

By Cheryl S. Grant
March 2, 2023 / 1:43 PM

  • Quinta Brunson arrived for hosting duty in a Sergio Hudson gown.

    Quinta Brunson arrives at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on Mar. 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

    Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

    Quinta Brunson at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on Mar. 01, 2023.

  • It was all about fabulous hair for Doeechi.

    Doechii arrives at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on Mar 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

    Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

    Doechii at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on Mar. 01, 2023.

  • Chlöe Bailey turned up the heat in this netted “naked” dress.

    Chlöe attends 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

    Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

    Chlöe at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on Mar. 01, 2023.

  • Latto kept things neutral in a beige two-piece with matching gloves.

    Latto arrives for the 2023 Billboard Women in Music awards at the YouTube theatre at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, March 1, 2023.

    Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

    Latto at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music awards at the YouTube theatre at Hollywood Park at Mar. 1, 2023.

  • "Feel Sexy," singer Bee-B came in with a pop of color.

    Bee-B arrives at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

    Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

    Bee-B at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on Mar. 01, 2023.

  • Singer and songwriter Victoria Monét looked sleek from head to toe in a white sequined gown.

    Victoria Monet attends 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

    Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

    Victoria Monet attends 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on Mar. 01, 2023.

  • Red carpet sweetheart Coco Jones rocked a mid-drift baring sequinned crop top with matching floor-length pants.

    Coco Jones attends 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

    Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

    Coco Jones attends 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on Mar. 01, 2023.

  • Chxrry22, pair this lacy black look with black pointy boots.

    Chxrry22 attends 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

    Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

    Chxrry22 attends 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on Mar. 01, 2023.

  • Jamaican dancehall recording artist Shenseea flashed a little leg in this white one-shoulder one-piece.

    Shenseea attends 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

    Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

    Shenseea attends 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on Mar. 01, 2023.
billboard awardsshenseeaCoco JonesVictoria MonetlattoChlöe BaileyQuinta Brunson

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking Subscribe, you confirm that you have read and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers) and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. You understand that you can unsubscribe at any time.