Tiger Woods Admits Car Crash May Have Ended His Golf Career

Tiger Woods is still recovering from his February car crash, however, it appears returning to golf may not be in his future.

In an interview with Golf Digest, the 45-year-old said it was “an unfortunate reality” that he cannot return to golf full-time.

“I think something that is realistic is playing the Tour one day — never full time, ever again — but pick and choose, just like Mr. Hogan did and you play around that.”

Golf legend Ben Hogan, who passed away in 1997, was in a near-fatal car crash in 1949 but still played on and off.

Woods continued, “You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”

According to Yahoo Sports, in a separate interview, Woods would not answer any questions about the crash.

"That's all been answered, it's in the police report. You can read about it there."

Back on Feb. 23, Woods had been attending the Genesis Golf Invitational in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Villanueva. He hit the median of the roadway and careened across the road, which is a steep downward curve, and rolled over several times. A neighbor called 911 and showed emergency responders where the car was.

Woods suffered serious injuries to both legs and paramedics moved him by ambulance to Harbor UCLA Medical Center, the closest trauma center. Thankfully, he suffered no other life threatening injuries.